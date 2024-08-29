Marketplace.
image 1 of Charnwood Contemporary Iron Grey Mountable Magazine Rack In/Outside Use 1.2kg
image 1 of Charnwood Contemporary Iron Grey Mountable Magazine Rack In/Outside Use 1.2kgimage 2 of Charnwood Contemporary Iron Grey Mountable Magazine Rack In/Outside Use 1.2kgimage 3 of Charnwood Contemporary Iron Grey Mountable Magazine Rack In/Outside Use 1.2kgimage 4 of Charnwood Contemporary Iron Grey Mountable Magazine Rack In/Outside Use 1.2kg

Charnwood Contemporary Iron Grey Mountable Magazine Rack In/Outside Use 1.2kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

Charnwood Contemporary Iron Grey Mountable Magazine Rack In/Outside Use 1.2kg
Charnwood’s stylish and contemporary iron magazine rack is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. This gunmetal grey holder is sturdy and strong enough for industrial use, yet attractive and delicate enough for the home. Easily mounted to any wall, this magazine rack features two shelves that can each hold up to 6kg, providing ample space to store a broad range of publications efficiently and stylishly.
Stylish contemporary designSuitable for indoor and outdoor useTwo shelf sections for ample storageEasily mounted to your wall

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here