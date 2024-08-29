Charnwood Contemporary Iron Grey Mountable Magazine Rack In/Outside Use 1.2kg

Charnwood’s stylish and contemporary iron magazine rack is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. This gunmetal grey holder is sturdy and strong enough for industrial use, yet attractive and delicate enough for the home. Easily mounted to any wall, this magazine rack features two shelves that can each hold up to 6kg, providing ample space to store a broad range of publications efficiently and stylishly.