Charles Bentley 29.5" Natural Coir & Wire Boot Scraper Twist Door Mat 45x75cm

The Charles Bentley Coir & Wire Doormat is perfect for heavy-duty use at your front door, back door, or utility room. Crafted from natural coir and intertwined wire, this durable mat features large ridges for quick and easy mud removal from boots or shoes, ensuring your entranceway stays clean after a muddy walk. Ideal for high traffic areas, this mat is both practical and stylish.

Made from natural coir for effective cleaning Intertwined wire for added durability Short and tough bristles for heavy-duty use Large ridges for quick mud removal

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)