Charles Bentley FSC Wide Wooden Ladder Planter - Grey 3 Shelves

Add natural charm to your garden with our rustic style Charles Bentley Ladder Planter. This unique alternative to traditional pots and planters features five separate planting shelves, perfect for keeping herbs handy or creating cascading colors with bedding plants. Constructed from durable FSC wood and painted in a waterproof chic grey, this wide ladder planter is designed to be a standout feature in your garden. Ideal for small spaces, it offers a practical and stylish solution for both indoor and outdoor use.