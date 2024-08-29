Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Open Ended Wicker Log Baskets Storage Handmade
image 1 of Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Open Ended Wicker Log Baskets Storage Handmadeimage 2 of Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Open Ended Wicker Log Baskets Storage Handmadeimage 3 of Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Open Ended Wicker Log Baskets Storage Handmadeimage 4 of Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Open Ended Wicker Log Baskets Storage Handmadeimage 5 of Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Open Ended Wicker Log Baskets Storage Handmade

Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Open Ended Wicker Log Baskets Storage Handmade

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£70.00

£70.00/each

Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Open Ended Wicker Log Baskets Storage Handmade
Elevate your home organisation with our set of two large open-ended wicker log baskets, handwoven from durable willow wicker. These versatile baskets, each featuring interwoven carry handles, are perfect for decluttering and storing larger items such as blankets, toys, and accessories. The open-ended design allows for easy transportation of bulkier items, while the natural wicker adds a touch of rustic charm to your home decor. Designed for both functionality and aesthetics, these baskets are a practical and stylish solution for your storage needs.
Handwoven wicker baskets with open endsDurable design with interwoven handlesIdeal for storing larger household items

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here