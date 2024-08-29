Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Open Ended Wicker Log Baskets Storage Handmade

Elevate your home organisation with our set of two large open-ended wicker log baskets, handwoven from durable willow wicker. These versatile baskets, each featuring interwoven carry handles, are perfect for decluttering and storing larger items such as blankets, toys, and accessories. The open-ended design allows for easy transportation of bulkier items, while the natural wicker adds a touch of rustic charm to your home decor. Designed for both functionality and aesthetics, these baskets are a practical and stylish solution for your storage needs.