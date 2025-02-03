Charnwood Floating Storage Shelf with Metal Hooks and Three Storage Cubbies

If you’re looking for handy storage for your home, but without compromising on style, the Floating Storage Shelf with Metal Hooks from Charnwood is the perfect solution. This multi-purpose storage unit features cubby holes for added practicality and a modern grey finish with an oak veneer top, lending sophistication to any space. Easy to mount and capable of withstanding up to 30kg, it includes a lengthy 110cm top shelf, three cubbyholes, and seven steel hooks, making it ideal for all your storage needs.

Easily mounted to your wall 3 storage cubbies for versatile use Long 110cm shelf for additional storage 7 steel hooks for multiple hanging options

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)