Birch Fireside Companion Set with Stand Poker Shovel Brush Tongs Tool Stand Iron

The perfect companion to any open fire or wood burner, this Charles Bentley Iron Companion Set includes a poker, tongs, shovel, and brush—everything you need to keep the home fires burning. Use the poker, tongs, and shovel to maintain the fire, and the shovel and brush to tidy the fireplace before the next use. This sturdy and essential set ensures you are well-equipped for the colder months.

Includes essential tools for maintaining your fire Contrasting concrete base for stability Sturdy and powder-coated for durability Ideal for open fires and wood burners

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)