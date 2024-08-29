Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Two Toned Wicker Log Baskets Storage Handmade

Discover the perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics with our set of two large two-tone oval wicker baskets. Handwoven from durable willow wicker, these baskets are designed to elevate your home organisation. This versatile set includes two baskets with interwoven carry handles, ideal for decluttering and storing blankets, toys, and accessories. Featuring a stylish two-tone design, these baskets can stack inside one another effortlessly, adding both elegance and practicality to your home decor.