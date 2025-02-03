Charnwood Extra Large Coat Rack with Shoe Tidy Contemporary Iron Framed with Aca

Tidy away outdoor clothing and footwear with the Charnwood Extra Large Coat Rack with Shoe Tidy. This contemporary coat rack offers ample storage with 7 hooks for hanging, a bench with a storage shelf below, and an additional top shelf. Standing at an impressive 181.4cm in height, it can support up to 336kg, meeting all your outdoor clothing storage needs. Featuring an acacia wood seat and shelf with a black iron frame, this rustic industrial-style piece adds charm and functionality to your hallway.

7 hooks for multiple hanging options Powder-coated matte black finish Acacia wood seat and shelf Bench with storage shelf for shoes

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)