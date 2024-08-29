Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Bulldozer Dustpan Set

The Heavy Duty Bulldozer Dustpan and Brush Set from Charles Bentley is built for tackling tough cleaning jobs with ease. Designed with stiff and soft PVC flagged bristles, this brush can handle varying degrees of debris, making it perfect for any home or workshop. The integrated rubber lip molds to floor surfaces, ensuring that even the finest particles are collected. Additionally, the dustpan features serrated edges to clean the brush bristles and a front scraper to remove tougher debris. Durable and efficient, this set is an essential addition to your cleaning arsenal.
Dual-bristle brush handles light & heavy debrisRubber lip ensures fine particle collectionSerrated edge & scraper for thorough cleaning

