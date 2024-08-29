Charles Bentley 'Brights' Kitchen Bundle Dustpan & Brush Washing Up Yellow

The Charles Bentley Yellow Cleaning Set contains everyday essentials to help keep your home spotless. Crafted from sturdy plastic with soft grip handles, this set includes a dustpan and brush, dish brush, scrubbing brush, and squeegee. Designed for both comfort and efficiency, this vibrant set makes cleaning tasks easier while adding a pop of color to your routine.