Charles Bentley Charnwood Dustpan & Bassine Hand Brush Set Garden Maintenance

Our Charnwood Dustpan and Bassine Hand Brush set is the perfect tool for maintaining any garden or outdoor space. Featuring thick bassine bristles, the hand brush is ideal for sweeping up garden debris, while the large dustpan makes collection easy. Manufactured in the Borough of Charnwood, Leicestershire, this range is crafted with the finest materials and finished by hand, ensuring comfort, strength, and elegance. The set is part of the Charnwood range, celebrated for its quality and the distinctive burnt branded logo inspired by the iconic Leicestershire fox.

Durable bassine bristles ideal for outdoor use Large dustpan with ridges for easy brush cleaning Ergonomic handle made from FSC certified wood

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)