Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Charnwood Dustpan & Tampico Hand Brush Set Garden FSC

Charles Bentley Charnwood Dustpan & Tampico Hand Brush Set Garden FSC

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Charles Bentley Charnwood Dustpan & Tampico Hand Brush Set Garden FSC
The Charnwood Tampico Hand Brush & Dustpan set is the perfect choice for both indoor and outdoor cleaning. Featuring soft, natural tampico bristles, this hand brush is ideal for sweeping up light debris, while the large dustpan ensures easy collection. Manufactured in the Borough of Charnwood, Leicestershire, this set is crafted from the finest materials and finished by hand, offering unrivaled comfort, strength, and elegance. Part of the distinguished Charnwood range, each piece is completed with a distinctive burnt branded logo inspired by the iconic Leicestershire fox.
Large dustpan with ridges for brush cleaningErgonomic handle crafted from FSC certified woodSoft tampico bristles for gentle sweeping
Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)

View all Cleaning Equipment

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here