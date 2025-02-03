Charles Bentley Charnwood Dustpan & Tampico Hand Brush Set Garden FSC

The Charnwood Tampico Hand Brush & Dustpan set is the perfect choice for both indoor and outdoor cleaning. Featuring soft, natural tampico bristles, this hand brush is ideal for sweeping up light debris, while the large dustpan ensures easy collection. Manufactured in the Borough of Charnwood, Leicestershire, this set is crafted from the finest materials and finished by hand, offering unrivaled comfort, strength, and elegance. Part of the distinguished Charnwood range, each piece is completed with a distinctive burnt branded logo inspired by the iconic Leicestershire fox.

Large dustpan with ridges for brush cleaning Ergonomic handle crafted from FSC certified wood Soft tampico bristles for gentle sweeping

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)