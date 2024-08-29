Charles Bentley Arch Outdoor Wall Decorative Mirror - Natural

This single arch garden mirror is designed to create an illusion of space, making it a captivating focal point for any garden or outdoor area. Not only does it offer a novel feature that adds depth and interest, but it also makes your garden look more spacious. Constructed from rustproof wrought iron, this mirror is fully weatherproof, ensuring durability and longevity in all weather conditions. The glass mirror is designed not to give a perfectly flat reflection, adding to its charm and rustic appeal. Measuring H131 x W75 x D4cm and weighing 12kg, it is substantial yet manageable for installation. Please note, no fixings are included, and some self-assembly is required, but full instructions are provided. This product will be delivered on a pallet, which the recipient is responsible for disposing of.