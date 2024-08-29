Charles Bentley Brights Indoor Long Handled Lobby Dustpan & Brush Set - Blue

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your floors spotless with the Bentley Brights Lobby Dustpan Set, part of our vibrant and quality 'Brights' range. Featuring a long handle on both the broom and pan, this set allows you to sweep up without bending, making it easy and convenient to use. The pan also folds away for compact storage, ensuring your cleaning tools are always within reach but never in the way.

Keep your floors spotless with the Bentley Brights Lobby Dustpan Set, part of our vibrant and quality 'Brights' range. Featuring a long handle on both the broom and pan, this set allows you to sweep up without bending, making it easy and convenient to use. The pan also folds away for compact storage, ensuring your cleaning tools are always within reach but never in the way.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.