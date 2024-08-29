Charles Bentley FSC Wooden Garden Small Log Store Heavy Duty Firewood Storage

Elevate your outdoor space with the Bentley Wooden Small Log Store, meticulously designed to keep your firewood organized, dry, and ready for those cozy real log fires. Crafted from FSC certified Nordic spruce wood, this log store has been pressure treated to guarantee a rot-free experience, ensuring longevity and durability through the seasons. The thoughtful slatted design promotes better air circulation, aiding in the drying process, while the slanted roof and raised floor offer optimal protection against the elements and facilitate further air flow to prevent fungi. With the added convenience of an adjustable kindling shelf, this log store is not just practical but also adapts to your storage needs, making it an essential addition to any garden or patio area.