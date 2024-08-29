Charles Bentley 'Brights' Kitchen Bundle Dustpan & Brush Washing Up Mint Green

The Charles Bentley Mint Green Cleaning Set contains everyday essentials to help keep your home spotless. Crafted from sturdy plastic with soft grip handles, this set includes a dustpan and brush, dish brush, scrubbing brush, and squeegee. Each tool is designed for comfort and efficiency, ensuring you have everything needed for a clean and tidy home.