Charles Bentley 2-3 Seater Garden Patio Swing Seat Hammock Chair - Blue Striped

Elevate your outdoor relaxation with this stylish 2-3 seater swing seat, designed for those who love to unwind in the comfort of their garden. This swing chair is an ideal spot for enjoying lazy summer days, featuring a sunshade canopy and thick cushioned seating that invites you to sit back, relax, and enjoy the shade.

Constructed with durability in mind, this swing chair combines a strong steel frame with weatherproof polyester fabric, ensuring it can withstand the elements and be left outdoors throughout the year. The swinging function adds an extra layer of relaxation, making it the perfect addition to any outdoor space.

The swing seat's design is both practical and stylish, offering extra seating for guests and making it perfect for hosting family gatherings or barbecues. With a choice of blue, beige, or grey and white striped designs, it can complement any garden or patio or while adding a touch of elegance.

Measuring H154 x W173 x D111cm and weighing 18.5kg, this swing chair is substantial yet manageable. It supports a maximum user weight of 180kg, with a seat height of 51.5cm from the floor, ensuring comfort and accessibility for all. The cushion is 6cm thick, filled with soft polyester fibre for added comfort, and the frame is made from powder-coated steel for longevity.

Some self-assembly is required, but don't worry full instructions are provided to ensure a hassle-free setup. Transform your garden or patio into a haven of relaxation with this exquisite 2-3 seater swing seat, where comfort meets style in the great outdoors.