Charles Bentley 2-3 Seater Garden Patio Swing Seat Hammock Chair - Beige Striped

Experience the ultimate outdoor relaxation with our 2-3 seater swing seat, designed to turn your garden or patio into a haven of comfort and style. This high-quality swing chair, perfect for those lazy summer days, comes with a sunshade canopy and thickly cushioned seating, allowing you to lounge in the shade comfortably. It's not just about relaxation; it's also highly practical, providing extra seating for guests and making it an ideal choice for family barbecues and gatherings. Crafted from durable, weatherproof polyester and supported by a strong steel frame, our swing seat is built to withstand the elements, ensuring it can be left outdoors all year round without concern. The choice of blue, beige, or grey and white striped designs means there's a style to suit any outdoor living space, complementing your garden or patio with its timeless design. With dimensions of H154 x W173 x D111cm and weighing 18.5kg, this swing seat is robust yet elegantly designed. It supports a maximum user weight of 180kg and features a seat height of 51.5cm from the floor, making it accessible and comfortable for everyone. The cushions are 6cm thick, filled with soft polyester fibre to ensure comfort, while the frame's powder-coated steel construction offers durability and longevity. Available in a range of striped colours, this swing seat not only adds to the aesthetic appeal of your outdoor space but also offers functional benefits, including a swinging function that adds an extra layer of relaxation. Some self-assembly is required, but we provide full instructions to make the process as straightforward as possible. Elevate your outdoor living experience with our stylish and comfortable 2-3 seater swing seat, where durability meets design to offer the perfect spot for relaxation and socializing in your garden or patio.