Charles Bentley 2-3 Seater Garden Patio Swing Seat Hammock Chair - Grey Striped

Step into a world of outdoor comfort and style with our 2-3 seater swing seat, designed to make your garden or patio the ultimate relaxation spot. Perfect for those lazy summer days, this high-quality swing chair features a sunshade canopy and thick cushioned seating, allowing you to kick back, relax, and enjoy the cool shade in utmost comfort. Not only is it a cozy retreat, but it also serves as practical extra seating for guests, making it an excellent addition to family barbecues and social gatherings. Crafted with longevity in mind, this swing chair is made from weatherproof polyester, ensuring it can withstand the elements and be left outdoors all year round without worry. The sturdy steel frame provides robust support, while the choice of blue, beige, or grey and white striped designs adds a touch of elegance to any outdoor living space. Its timeless design ensures it will enhance the beauty of your garden or patio for years to come. This swing seat is not just about looks; it's also about comfort and durability. With dimensions of H154 x W173 x D111cm and a weight capacity of 180kg, it's designed to accommodate 2-3 people comfortably. The 6cm thick cushions offer plush seating, and the polyester fabric, combined with a powder-coated steel frame, guarantees a long-lasting and sturdy seating option. The swing's dimensions and weight ensure it's a substantial, stable piece of outdoor furniture, while the variety of striped colours allows you to match it perfectly with your outdoor decor. Assembly is straightforward, with full instructions provided to ensure you can set up your swing seat with ease. Whether it's for entertaining guests or enjoying quiet moments alone, this swing seat offers a blend of functionality, style, and comfort, making it a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their outdoor living experience.