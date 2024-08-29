Charles Bentley 1200W Electric Outdoor Tower Heater for Patio or Garden

Discover warmth and convenience with the Charles Bentley Outdoor Heater, designed to enhance your outdoor living experience throughout the year. This heater is ideal for patio spaces and is rated IP55 for outdoor use, ensuring durability and safety. It boasts a 1200W power setting with a single carbon tube that provides instant heat, perfect for those chilly evenings. With a practical carry handle and a 1.8-meter power cord, it's effortlessly portable, allowing you to position it exactly where you need warmth. Constructed with a steel base and an aluminium die-cast pole, this heater is not only robust but also sleek in design. It comes fully equipped, including a VDE approved cable cord, and adheres to RoHS and PAH standards for your peace of mind.