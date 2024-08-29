2-3 Seater Larch Wooden Garden Outdoor Swing Seat Hammock Cream Canopy 1.9M

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns



Enhance your garden with this elegant wooden swing seat, perfect for any patio or decking area. Crafted from solid larch wood and featuring galvanised steel chains, this swing is both durable and stylish. It includes cream cushions and a canopy for added comfort and sun protection, making it ideal for relaxing on summer afternoons. Seating up to three people, this swing offers a cosy retreat for family and friends.

