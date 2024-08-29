2-3 Seater Larch Wood Wooden Garden Outdoor Swing Seat Bench Hammock 1.9M

Soak in the summer sunlight with the Charles Bentley range of garden furniture, each piece crafted with six generations of manufacturing excellence. This wooden swing seat, ideal for any garden, patio, or decking area, combines elegance and durability. Made from solid larch wood with galvanised steel chains, the frame forms a graceful arch, and the curved seat provides a relaxing experience. Seating up to three people, it's perfect for enjoying those lazy summer afternoons.