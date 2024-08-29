Liverpool FC Champions of Europe 2019 Festival Wristband - Red - One Size

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Material: synthetic. Printed with club crest. Champions of Europe design. Adjustable fit. On header card. Official licensed product. Size approx: 15mm width, 13cm diameter.

Material: synthetic. Printed with club crest. Champions of Europe design. Adjustable fit. On header card. Official licensed product. Size approx: 15mm width, 13cm diameter.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.