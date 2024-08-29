Bed Frame White Solid Wood Pine 140x190 cm

Enjoy a good night's sleep with this wooden bed frame! It makes a practical and decorative addition to your interior. Premium material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Treat the surface with oil, wax, lacquer, or a glazing finish for a stronger surface and easy cleaning. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. The solid pinewood slats provide additional support for your bed. It extends the lifetime of your mattress by absorbing most of the stress and weight on the bed. Eye-catching design: The headboard is both decorative and practical. It adds a unique style and comfort. Note:The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 140 x 190 cm. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Bed frame overall dimensions: 195.5 x 146 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 140 x 190 cm (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Headboard dimensions: 146 x 4 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 1 x Headboard