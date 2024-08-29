Securit Heavy Tee Hinges - Grey - 450mm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Zinc plated. Leaf thickness: 2.5mm. Ideal to be used for securing gates or large doors to posts or walls. The leaf that fixes to the gate or door is long with multiple fixing points and the other leaf is more similar to a butt hinge. Made from the best quality materials to ensure you a product made to last.

Zinc plated. Leaf thickness: 2.5mm. Ideal to be used for securing gates or large doors to posts or walls. The leaf that fixes to the gate or door is long with multiple fixing points and the other leaf is more similar to a butt hinge. Made from the best quality materials to ensure you a product made to last.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.