Rediffusion Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Pet Pro

Transform your cleaning routine with our high-powered PET pro upright vacuum cleaner. Engineered for superior performance, convenience and a spotless home every time.

Experience ultimate cleaning power with our PET Pro upright vacuum cleaner, boasting a high powered 750W cyclone motor and innovative design features. this vacuum delivers exceptional suction for thorough cleaning on any surface. Say goodbye to tedious maintenance with its convenient bag-less design and enjoy easy access to every nook and cranny with detachable tools and flexible hose.

Perfect for pet owners, its turbo powered head and added Petpro brush , effectively combats suborn pet hair, featuring HEPA 13 filtration, it ensures allergen-free cleaning while the generous 2.5L dust capacity included accessories make it the answer to home and cleaning needs.

High powered 750W cyclone for efficient cleaning performance.

Bagless cylinder design for easy emptying and maintenance with direct waste disposal.

Flexible hose and detachable tools for reaching hard-to-access areas and crevices.

PetPro turbo brush provides deep cleaning for pet hair removal.

Turbo powered head effectively picks up dirt and debris on carpets and hard surfaces, ideal for pet owners.

Multi-setting power brush for versatile cleaning options.

HEPA 13 filtration system for anti-allergy cleaning.

Large 2.5L dust capacity for extended cleaning sessions.

Accessories include a PetPro turbo brush, crevice tool and upholstery brush for comprehensive cleaning versatility