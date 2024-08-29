Rediffusion 3 Tier Heated Clothes Airer

Introducing our 3 Tier Heated Clothes Airer. With its generous capacity boasting 36 aluminium heated drying rails, this airer provides a robust and durable platform for your laundry needs. Offering 21 meters of hanging space, it ensures ample room for all your garments, making it ideal for large loads. Not only does it deliver cost-effective drying with its energy-efficient design, but its compact, slimline construction also neatly folds flat to just 8cm, facilitating effortless storage. Experience fast and efficient drying times thanks to its surface temperature of up to 55°C. Complete with a 1.7m lead and consuming only 300W of power, this airer is perfect for homes seeking a quick, efficient, and space-saving drying solution. Generous capacity with 36 aluminium heated drying rails. Durable and strong construction. 21 meters of hanging space. Cost-effective drying, energy-efficient design. Slimline design neatly folds flat to just 8cm for convenient storage. Fast, efficient drying time. Surface temperature of 45-55°C. 1.7m cable length. 300W power. Holds up to 15kg. Open size 73 x 70 x 147 cm.