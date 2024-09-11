Rediffusion Heated Winged Clothes Airer

Introducing our Winged Heated Clothes Airer. With its generous capacity boasting 18 aluminium heated drying rails, this airer provides a robust and durable platform for your laundry needs. It easily handles both small and large loads by using the middle section or unfolding the wings. Offering 12 meters of hanging space, it ensures ample room for all your garments. Not only does it deliver cost-effective drying with its energy-efficient design, but its compact, slimline construction also neatly folds flat to just 8cm, facilitating effortless storage. Experience fast and efficient drying times thanks to its surface temperature of up to 55°C. Complete with a 1.4m lead and consuming only 230W of power, this airer is perfect for homes seeking a quick, efficient, and space-saving drying solution. Generous capacity with 36 aluminium heated drying rails. Use the middle section for smaller loads or unfold the wings for larger loads. Durable and strong construction. 12 meters of hanging space for a huge drying area. Cost-effective drying, energy-efficient design. Slimline design neatly folds flat to just 8cm for convenient storage. Fast, efficient drying time. Surface temperature of 45-55°C 1.4m cable length. 230W power. Holds up to 15kg Open size 148 x 93 x 54 cm

