Rediffusion Oil Filled Radiator 1500W

Introducing our efficient oil-filled radiator, perfect for keeping your space warm and cozy. With 7 fins for optimal heat distribution, it provides quick and even warmth. Customise your comfort with variable heat settings and an adjustable thermostat. This compact, lightweight, and portable unit is ideal for medium room sizes. Operating at 1500W, it features rapid heat convection technology and automatic overheat protection for safety. Enjoy long-lasting warmth as the heated oil maintains its temperature even when switched off. Plus, it includes convenient cord storage. 7 Fin Heat Release provides efficient heat distribution. 1500W power is ideal for medium room sizes. Variable Heat Settings to suit your comfort needs. Adjustable Thermostat for precise temperature control. Temperature Control Thermostat keeps your room at precisely your set temperature. Compact and Portable, smooth castors easy to move. Rapid Heat Convection Technology ensures fast and even heat distribution. Automatic Overheat Protection with safety cut-off feature. Long-lasting warmth as the heated oil maintains its temperature even when switched off, continuing to release heat for a while. Includes convenient cord storage. Power indicator light

Sold by EPE (EPE International Limited)