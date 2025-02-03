Hamilton Beach 1.7L Glass Kettle

Modern and practical, the Hamilton Beach 1.7L Illuminating Glass Kettle is a stylish addition to your kitchen. This powerful 2200W kettle ensures a fast boil, perfect for those moments when you're short on time. Enjoy the illumination of the stylish blue LED light when the kettle boils, adding a touch of sophistication to your brew time. Safety is prioritized with UK strix technology boil dry protection and automatic switch-off features, providing peace of mind. The ergonomic design, featuring a wide opening pull lid and water level indicator, ensures easy and precise refills. With a 360° rotational base, this kettle is well-suited for both right and left-handed users.

Key Features:

Powerful Fast Boil: This Hamilton Beach 1.7L illuminating kettle comes with a powerful 2200W fast boil. The fast boil means you can make and enjoy your brew quickly, perfect for when you’re short on time!

LED Illumination: Enjoy the soft illumination of the stylish blue LED light when the kettle boils, adding a touch of sophistication to your brew time.

Boil Dry Protection: The illuminating glass kettle comes with built in safety features such as boil dry protection to prevent the kettle from boiling when there is no water. It also has automatic switch off for added peace of mind.

Ergonomic Design: The ergonomic design, featuring a wide opening pull lid and water level indicator, ensures easy and precise refills. With a 360° rotational base, this kettle is well-suited for both right and left-handed users.

Safety Assured: The illuminating glass kettle is made with UK Strix technology for long lasting protection so you can brew with confidence.