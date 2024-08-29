Rediffusion Portable Dual Postition Fan Heater

Stay comfortable all year long with this compact and efficient fan heater. Introducing our Dual Position 2000W Portable Fan Heater, your versatile solution for year-round comfort. With variable heat settings ranging from 1000W to 2000W, and three heat modes cool, warm, and hot - this heater effortlessly adapts to any climate, making it suitable for all seasons. Its warm and cooling functions provide multi-use convenience, while the adjustable thermostat allows for personalized comfort. Equipped with a power indicator light and automatic overheat protection with a safety cut-off feature, this heater ensures safe operation. Plus, its low-noise mechanism guarantees discreet fan operation. Built with a safety thermal fuse and designed to be lightweight with a carry handle, this portable heater offers both convenience and peace of mind. With its thermal automatic cut-out feature, it maintains a consistent temperature by intermittently switching on and off based on the surrounding air temperature. Experience comfort and convenience wherever you go with this portable fan heater. Dual position: use upright or flat. Variable heat: Choose from 1000W and 2000W of power. Adapts to the climate with three heat settings: cool, warm, and hot. Warm and cooling functions for multi-use. Adjustable thermostat. Power indicator light. Automatic overheat protection with safety cut-off. Low noise mechanism for discreet operation. Built-in safety thermal fuse. Portable fan heater with carry handle, lightweight design. Thermal automatic cut-out feature ensures consistent temperature by intermittently switching on/off based on surrounding air temperature.