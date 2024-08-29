ABUS Mechanical 10Ks/110 Security Chain Length 110Cm Link Diameter 10Mm

ABUS Mechanical 10Ks/110 Security Chain Length 110Cm Link Diameter 10Mm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

ABUS Mechanical 10Ks/110 Security Chain Length 110Cm Link Diameter 10Mm
Chain links produced from a hardened special chain steel, designed to protect against all types of attack. A fabric sleeve prevents the paintwork and chrome from damage. Where to use it: e.g. securing bicycles, motorbikes, gardening tools and garden furniture or machinery on the building site Special requirements imposed by insurance companies.Link Thickness: 10mmChain Length: 1100mmInside link: 14mm

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here