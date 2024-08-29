Link2Home Weatherproof (IP54) Smart Battery Doorbell

The Link2Home Wireless Smart Battery Doorbell enables you to answer your front door from anywhere. Get instant alerts when someone presses the doorbell button or the motion sensor is activated. It emits its own exterior audible tone and can be easily linked with the Link2Home Bell Chime (sold separately) for inside your home. Secure connection, the camera utilises 128-bit SSL encryption. With full duplex, 2-way audio, you can hear and talk with your visitor using the Link2Home Pro app. It also streams in full HD (1080p) to your chosen device. Additionally, you can get a 145° wide-angle view of the area, zoom in, and enhance, you will be able to see every detail. This is the same day or night thanks to Night Vision LED sensors which let you view the whole scene at night. The CMOS sensor also provides better image clarity compared to CCD Sensors. If your Smart Battery Doorbell detects something irregular or regular, you can receive an activity alert on your smartphone with a snapshot of what happened. You can record video clips of activity using the inbuilt MicroSD card slot (memory card*) or cloud service**. The casing is weatherproof (IP54 rated), so it will always keep monitoring, come rain or shine. It has its own built-in battery power supply that can last up to 3 months, based on 10 activations per day. The battery can be recharged via the USB charging cable with the option of a permanent power supply available. Compatible with Amazon Echo Show and Google Screen devices including Google Chromecast. Just ask your smart speaker to access your camera device by saying 'Alexa show me the front door' or 'Hey Google show me the front door on the living room TV'. Quick and easy to set up. Simply install the mounting bracket, charge your bell, download the Link2Home Pro app and set it up from your Android or iOS device. No hub required. With no wires needed the bell can be placed anywhere around your front door or other areas. The mount can be fixed to wood or masonry using the screws provided. Using the Link2Home Pro app (Free) you can set up a range of Automation features including recording during specific times or bell to trigger another device. Memory: *MicroSD Card (sold separately): 16GB - up to 3 days, 32GB - up to 5 days, 64GB - up to 10 days, 128GB - up to 21 days.**Cloud Service (subscription sold separately). With the cloud service, you can continuously record everything that’s happening, 24/7, not just clips. So, you can scan through up to 30 days of video history to see what you’ve missed. System Requirements: Wi-Fi ConnectionMobile or tablet with iOS 8 or later, or Android 4.1 or laterLink2Home Pro Account (Free)