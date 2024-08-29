FloPlast 110mm Soil Pipe Clip White

The FloPlast 110mm Soil Pipe Clip is a lightweight, durable clip designed for supporting 110mm soil and vent pipes during installation. It is made from uPVC for strength and resilience, making it suitable for high-temperature waste discharges. This clip ensures the stability of your plumbing system by securely holding the pipes in place.

- Lightweight design for easy handling and installation
- Made from uPVC for enhanced strength and durability
- Suitable for high-temperature waste discharges
- Designed to support 110mm soil and vent pipes
- Ideal for securing pipes during installation

- Enhances the stability of your plumbing system
- Reduces the risk of leaks and damage caused by loose pipes
- Improves overall performance and longevity of your plumbing system

