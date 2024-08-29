Marketplace.
FloPlast 65mm Square Pipe Clip - Std White

FloPlast 65mm Square Pipe Clip - Std White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£3.49

£3.49/each

FloPlast 65mm Square Pipe Clip - Std White

Main Product Description:


The FloPlast 65mm Square Pipe Clip is designed to securely fix in place 65mm uPVC white square downpipes. It is made of high-quality materials that provide durability and reliability. The clip is easy to install with screws and plugs, ensuring a strong hold on the pipes.

Features:


- Designed for 65mm uPVC white square downpipes
- Made of durable materials for longevity
- Securely holds downpipes in place
- Easy installation with screws and plugs

Benefits:


- Enhances the stability of your downpipe system
- Helps prevent leaks and water damage
- Adds an aesthetic appeal by maintaining the appearance of your downpipes

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here