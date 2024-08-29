Marketplace.
RAPID No.8 Brad Nails 18Ga 50Mm (Box 5000)

RAPID No.8 Brad Nails 18Ga 50Mm (Box 5000)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

RAPID No.8 Brad Nails 18Ga 50Mm (Box 5000)
Rapid No.8 Brad Nails 18Ga are versatile and high-quality. These high-performance, galvanised brads are ideal for many different kinds of finishing applications such as moulding, beading or working with frames. Precision cut legs optimise material penetration.These Rapid No.8 Brad Nails have the following specification: Leg Length: 50mmGauge: 18Suitable For: PB131 & PBS151

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here