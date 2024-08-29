Marketplace.
Melco Tw7 Whitworth Box Spanner 1/4 X 5/16 X 100Mm (4In)

Melco Tw7 Whitworth Box Spanner 1/4 X 5/16 X 100Mm (4In)

Double ended box spanners are thinner than a socket and are much longer so that they can be used to loosen or tighten bolts and nuts in narrow recesses, meaning that they are often used in plumbing maintenance and automotive repair. This tubular box spanner is made from bright plated steel and able to accommodate a tommy bar.Size 1/4 x 5/16 Whitworth Length 100mm (4 in)

