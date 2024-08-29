IRWIN I-125 Hacksaw Frame 300Mm (12In)

IRWIN I-125 Hacksaw Frame 300Mm (12In)

IRWIN I-125 Hacksaw Frame 300Mm (12In)
Irwin Hacksaw Frame 300mm (12 in) is aimed at meeting the demands of professional users. Mushroom pins prevent the blade from being released when the saw is dropped. The ergonomically shaped handle ensures a comfortable grip and the 90° and 180° blade setting options are a handy facility. The I-125 is able to to reach over 125kg blade tension to ensure accurate cutting. Blade Length: 300mm (12 in).

