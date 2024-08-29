Rediffusion Convector Heater With Timer

Introducing our 2000W Convector Heater, designed to provide optimal warmth and comfort in any space. With variable heat settings catering to individual preferences and an adjustable thermostat for precise temperature control, this heater offers flexibility for your comfort needs. Choose between three heat settings - 750W, 1250W, and 2000W - to suit your heating requirements. Its lightweight, portable design with a convenient carry handle ensures easy storage and mobility. Safety is paramount, with automatic overheat protection and a tip-over safety switch included.

2000W power is ideal for medium to large room sizes

Variable Heat Settings to suit your comfort needs.

Adjustable Thermostat for precise temperature control.

Built In Timer

Three Heat Settings: Choose from 750W, 1250W, and 2000W options for low, medium, and high heat output.

Temperature Control Thermostat keeps your room at precisely your set temperature.

Lightweight and equipped with a carry handle for easy storage and portability.

Automatic Overheat Protection with safety cut-off feature.

Tip-Over Safety Switch ensures safety by automatically turning off the heater if it tips over.