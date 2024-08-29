Marketplace.
image 1 of Rediffusion Convector Heater With Timer
image 1 of Rediffusion Convector Heater With Timerimage 2 of Rediffusion Convector Heater With Timerimage 3 of Rediffusion Convector Heater With Timerimage 4 of Rediffusion Convector Heater With Timerimage 5 of Rediffusion Convector Heater With Timer

Rediffusion Convector Heater With Timer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

Rediffusion Convector Heater With Timer
Introducing our 2000W Convector Heater, designed to provide optimal warmth and comfort in any space. With variable heat settings catering to individual preferences and an adjustable thermostat for precise temperature control, this heater offers flexibility for your comfort needs. Choose between three heat settings - 750W, 1250W, and 2000W - to suit your heating requirements. Its lightweight, portable design with a convenient carry handle ensures easy storage and mobility. Safety is paramount, with automatic overheat protection and a tip-over safety switch included.2000W power is ideal for medium to large room sizesVariable Heat Settings to suit your comfort needs.Adjustable Thermostat for precise temperature control.Built In TimerThree Heat Settings: Choose from 750W, 1250W, and 2000W options for low, medium, and high heat output.Temperature Control Thermostat keeps your room at precisely your set temperature.Lightweight and equipped with a carry handle for easy storage and portability.Automatic Overheat Protection with safety cut-off feature.Tip-Over Safety Switch ensures safety by automatically turning off the heater if it tips over.
Adjustable ThermostatVariable Heat 750W - 2000WPortable & Lightweight

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here