Marketplace.
Faithfull Diamond Core Drill Kit & Case Set Of 7

Faithfull Diamond Core Drill Kit & Case Set Of 7

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£97.99

£97.99/each

Faithfull Diamond Core Drill Kit & Case Set Of 7
The Faithfull FAIDCKIT7 7 Piece Diamond Core Drill Kit for cutting clean holes in brick and concrete blocks. They are ideal for plumbing, electrical, engineering installation and general building tasks. All cores are 1⁄2 inch. BSP threaded with 8mm turbo segments. Set contains:3 x Diamond Cores with 8mm Turbo Segments: 38mm, 52mm, and 117mm.1 x SDS Plus Extension Adaptor 10mm x 200mm.1 x Hex Extension Adaptor 12mm x 200mm.1 x A-Taper Pilot Drill 10mm x 200mm.1 x Extractor Drift Key.1 x Carry Case. ROTARY USE ONLY – Must not be used on Percussion/Hammer mode. DO NOT USE DIAMOND CORES LARGER THAN 78mm IN DIAMETER WITH SDS PLUS DRILLS AS THIS MAY RESULT IN DAMAGE TO THE POWER TOOL OR SDS ADAPTOR. Diamond Cores give the best results when used with a purpose built core drilling machine.

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here