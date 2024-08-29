Faithfull Prestige Centre Finder Gauge Black Aluminium 100Mm

Marketplace.
The Faithfull Prestige Centre Finder Gauge is manufactured from aluminium using computer numerical controlled (CNC) machines. The black anodised finish offers enhanced corrosion protection and the laser engraved scales give outstanding measurement accuracy. The centre finder is used to find the centre point of a square or cylindrical object. It features ruled markings in millimetre increments and can also be used for 45° and 90° mitre cut lines, making this product ideal for any engineer's workshop.With a measuring capacity of 90mm, this tool can be used on objects with a diameter or width of up to 180mm. Specification: Size: 100mmMeasuring Capacity: 90mm

