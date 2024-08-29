Faithfull Prestige Centre Finder Gauge Black Aluminium 100Mm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Faithfull Prestige Centre Finder Gauge is manufactured from aluminium using computer numerical controlled (CNC) machines. The black anodised finish offers enhanced corrosion protection and the laser engraved scales give outstanding measurement accuracy. The centre finder is used to find the centre point of a square or cylindrical object. It features ruled markings in millimetre increments and can also be used for 45° and 90° mitre cut lines, making this product ideal for any engineer's workshop.With a measuring capacity of 90mm, this tool can be used on objects with a diameter or width of up to 180mm. Specification: Size: 100mmMeasuring Capacity: 90mm

The Faithfull Prestige Centre Finder Gauge is manufactured from aluminium using computer numerical controlled (CNC) machines. The black anodised finish offers enhanced corrosion protection and the laser engraved scales give outstanding measurement accuracy. The centre finder is used to find the centre point of a square or cylindrical object. It features ruled markings in millimetre increments and can also be used for 45° and 90° mitre cut lines, making this product ideal for any engineer's workshop.With a measuring capacity of 90mm, this tool can be used on objects with a diameter or width of up to 180mm. Specification: Size: 100mmMeasuring Capacity: 90mm

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.