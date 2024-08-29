Marketplace.
Faithfull Medium-Duty G Clamp 50Mm (2In)

Faithfull Medium-Duty G Clamp 50Mm (2In)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£7.99

£7.99/each

Faithfull Medium-Duty G Clamp 50Mm (2In)
The Faithfull G Clamp is made from malleable SG iron, making it suitable for a wide variety of metalworking and woodworking applications. Accurately machined spindles provide a smooth operation and maximum clamping pressure. The frames have a powder coated finish for increased resistance to corrosion.1 x Faithfull Medium-Duty G Clamp 50mm (2in)

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here