Bessey Stc Self-Adjusting Horizontal Toggle Clamp 60Mm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

These Bessey STC Self-Adjusting Horizontal Toggle Clamps automatically adjust to different workpiece heights, while maintaining a constant clamping force. They ensure quick and secure clamping and are ideal for small-scale productions. Using the set screw on the cantilevered joint, the clamping force can be adjusted to meet particular requirements. The base plate, which is suitable for both metric and imperial, has been designed to facilitate fast and secure clamping set up. The Toggle Clamps have high-quality, oil-resistant two-component handles. These are ergonomically designed to fit well in the hand and provide a good grip.This STC Self-Adjusting Horizontal Toggle Clamp has the following specifications: Clamping height: up to 60mm.Clamping force: up to 2500N.Weight: 0.42kg.

These Bessey STC Self-Adjusting Horizontal Toggle Clamps automatically adjust to different workpiece heights, while maintaining a constant clamping force. They ensure quick and secure clamping and are ideal for small-scale productions. Using the set screw on the cantilevered joint, the clamping force can be adjusted to meet particular requirements. The base plate, which is suitable for both metric and imperial, has been designed to facilitate fast and secure clamping set up. The Toggle Clamps have high-quality, oil-resistant two-component handles. These are ergonomically designed to fit well in the hand and provide a good grip.This STC Self-Adjusting Horizontal Toggle Clamp has the following specifications: Clamping height: up to 60mm.Clamping force: up to 2500N.Weight: 0.42kg.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.