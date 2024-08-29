Forgefix Masonry Anchor Bolt Projecting Zyp M8 X 80Mm Bag 10

Forgefix Masonry Anchor Bolt Projecting Zyp M8 X 80Mm Bag 10

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Forgefix Masonry Anchor Bolt Projecting Zyp M8 X 80Mm Bag 10
These Forgefix Masonry Anchor Projection Bolts have a Zinc Yellow Passivated finish for increased durability and resistance to corrosion. They have a tough and reliable construction to cover most heavy-duty fixing applications. The four-way expansion shield offers extremely strong and secure anchorage, and the specially manufactured retaining spring ensures encapsulation of the wedge during expansion. Projection bolts offer easier fixture removal or repositioning due to the bolt remaining in the shield. APPLICATION:Ideal for securing reinforcement wall plates, lighting supports, guy ropes and bracketry.Ensure the correct socket drive or spanner is used to ensure accurate installation. When sizing a Masonry Anchors it is most important to know the depth of the material that you are fixing.Eg: Size M610: The 'M6' is the thread size of the bolt. The '10' denotes the maximum thickness of material it will fix. The Zinc Yellow Passivation process of electroplating is similar to the ‘Galvanised’ and ‘Zinc Plated’ processes but with the addition of a yellow dye. It provides a coating that is aesthetically pleasing, and which offers excellent resistance to corrosion.Masonry Anchor Bolt Projecting Zinc Yellow Passivated M8 x 80 Bag 10

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here