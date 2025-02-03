Marketplace.
ABUS Mechanical 8Ks/140 Security Chain Length 140Cm Link Diameter 8Mm

£49.49

£49.49/each

ABUS Mechanical 8Ks/140 Security Chain Length 140Cm Link Diameter 8Mm
Chain links produced from a hardened special chain steel, designed to protect against all types of attack. A fabric sleeve prevents the paintwork and chrome from damage. Where to use it: e.g. securing bicycles, motorbikes, gardening tools and garden furniture or machinery on the building site Special requirements imposed by insurance companiesLink Thickness: 8mmChain Length: 1400mmInside link: 13mm
