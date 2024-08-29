Marketplace.
Faithfull Wrecking Bar 750Mm (30In)

Faithfull Wrecking Bar 750Mm (30In)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£21.99

£21.99/each

Faithfull Wrecking Bar 750Mm (30In)
Wrecking bars are an essential tool for all builders, carpenters and plumbers and widely used in factories, warehouses and the farming industry. Manufactured from octagonal steel cross section with hardened and tempered chisel and claw ends, which ensure maximum strength and durability. For opening packing cases, pulling out nails, levering off shuttering etc.Size: 750 x 19mm (30 x 3/4 in).

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here