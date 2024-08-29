Faithfull Wrecking Bar 750Mm (30In)

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Wrecking bars are an essential tool for all builders, carpenters and plumbers and widely used in factories, warehouses and the farming industry. Manufactured from octagonal steel cross section with hardened and tempered chisel and claw ends, which ensure maximum strength and durability. For opening packing cases, pulling out nails, levering off shuttering etc.Size: 750 x 19mm (30 x 3/4 in).

