Marketplace.
Forgefix Frame Fixing & Plug M10 X 160Mm Bag 10

Forgefix Frame Fixing & Plug M10 X 160Mm Bag 10

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£7.49

£7.49/each

Forgefix Frame Fixing & Plug M10 X 160Mm Bag 10
These Forgefix Frame Fixings include both plug and screw with Pozi head. The plug is made from Nylon, for a longer life and durability. Its anti-rotation barbs prevent the plug from rotating in the hole. The fixings are through fixing, thus eliminating the need for marking and re-positioning. To use, simply drill through both fixture and into the base material tap in the plug, insert the screw and tighten. APPLICATION:Widely used for batten, window and door frame fixing.Ensure the correct Pozi drive insert bit is used to avoid 'Cam-Out'.Frame Fixing & Plug M10 x 160 Bag 10

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here