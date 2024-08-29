Faithfull Combination Spanner Cv Satin Finish 17Mm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

These Faithfull professional, high quality Combination Spanners are forged from chrome vanadium steel, which is hardened, tempered and satin chrome plated for corrosion protection. Manufactured to DIN 3113 standards. The broached jaws and rings ensure a consistent tolerance and a guaranteed accurate fit. Both the jaw and ring end are set at a 15 degree offset for ease of use in awkward positions.Size 17mm

