Faithfull Hexagon Socket 1/2In Drive 15Mm

Faithfull Hexagon Socket 1/2In Drive 15Mm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Faithfull Hexagon Socket 1/2In Drive 15Mm
These Faithfull Hexagon Sockets are professional, high quality metric sockets, forged from chrome vanadium steel which is hardened, tempered and satin chrome plated for corrosion protection. 1/2 inch square drive is the most popular drive size used in the UK and Ireland, due to its strength and durability. Faithfull sockets have a hexagon design that gives an accurate fit on both nuts and bolts and the chamfered end allows easy nut location and entry.The FAISOC1215 Hexagon Socket has the following specifications: Drive: 1/2 inch square. Size: 15mm Hexagon.

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here