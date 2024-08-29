Marketplace.
Tarpaulin 650 g/m² 1.5x20 m Green
Our versatile, heavy-duty tarpaulin is ideal for covering garden furniture, log stores, trailers, cars, boats, bikes, work areas and building materials and protects them from the elements. The tarp can also be used as a cover for an open trailer or pickup truck or as a camping ground sheet. The tarp is made of high-quality canvas with a PVC coating, which makes it tear resistant, water resistant, UV resistant and mould resistant, and it can be used in temperatures ranging from -30¬∞C to 70¬∞C. The tarpaulin is equipped with eyelets at all corners and along the edges for easy fastening. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Canvas with a PVC coating . Size: 1.5 x 20 m (W x L) . Weight: 650 g/m² . Temperature resistance: -30¬∞C to 70¬∞C . With metal eyelets at all corners and along the edges . Tear resistant and water resistant . UV resistant and mould resistant

